Renewed appeal to help identify Worthing burglary suspects

Officers are renewing their appeal to help identify those involved in a Worthing burglary back in January.

The incident took place at a ground floor flat in Park Crescent at around 11.30am on January 9, police said.

A quantity of jewellery was taken as well as some personal documents, police added.

Detectives now have CCTV images of one of those responsible and are hoping that someone will recognise him.

Police have confirmed that the man in the photo was in the company of a second man who is described as white, 6’, of stocky build and aged in his 50s.

He was wearing a dark trilby style hat and a dark three-quarter length coat, police added.

Anyone who recognises the man in the photo or has further information that could help with the investigation should report online at https://sussex.police.uk/contact-us/response-to-appeal/ or call Sussex Police on 101 quoting serial 597 of 09/01.

Alternatively you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously via https://crimestoppers-uk.org/ or call 0800 555 111.