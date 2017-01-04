Scaffolder in Shoreham motorbike collision

A 52-year-old scaffolder from Shoreham was ‘left lying in the road’ after his motorbike and a car collided this morning, his wife has said.

Police confirmed that just before 7.15am today (Wednesday, January 4) the collision occurred in Rectory Lane, Shoreham.

The car did not stop at the scene and enquiries have been made to trace it, but it has not been found, police confirmed.

Police said the motorcyclist, Raffaele Paradiso, of St Julian’s Lane, declined any medical treatment for a slight wrist injury.

Mr Paradiso’s wife, Mandy Cullimore, said he has been left ‘heartbroken’ as his ‘pride and joy’ motorbike has now been written off.

“I don’t know how he’ll get around now,” she said.

She added that due to his profession as a scaffolder, his hand injury is ‘a big deal.’

Police ask anyone who saw what happened to contact them on 101 quoting serial 134 of 04/01.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.