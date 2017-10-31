Search for ‘vulnerable’ missing Goring woman

Police are searching for a 77-year-old woman who has gone missing from her home in Goring.

Christine Roberts was last seen at home on Monday night (October, 30).

Police describe her as white, 5ft 4ins, slim and with shoulder length wavy grey hair.

She often wears a woolly hat, she walks with a stoop and speaks with a South African accent, police said.

Sergeant Ian Maloney said: “Christine suffers from dementia and is vulnerable.

“We are really concerned about her.

“Please let us know if you see her or have any information of her whereabouts.”

Contact police online or ring 101 quoting serial 613 of 31/10.

If Christine is in danger or in urgent need of medical attention, dial 999.