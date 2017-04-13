Security guard ‘assaulted’ by suspected shoplifter

A security guard was assaulted while trying to stop a suspected shoplifter at a store in Worthing, police have confirmed.

Police said they were called to the Sainsbury’s store in Lyons Farm, Worthing, on Wednesday (April 12) at 2.35pm.

A police spokesman said: “Members of staff also tried to stop the suspect but he ran off through the car park. The 32-year-old victim was taken to Worthing Hospital for treatment.

“Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information about the suspect are asked to contact police by emailing 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk quoting serial 790 of 12/04.”

Kloe Wilton, 24, from Lancing, witnessed the incident and called for police.

She said: “I checked the security guards’ head and hand and made sure they were all OK before leaving. Before I left, the workers that chased him (the suspected shoplifter) down Upper Brighton Road returned saying they were not able to catch him.

“The security guard didn’t want an ambulance. He took himself to the hospital.

“The manager brought me out a £10 gift card as a thank you. It was unnecessary but appreciated of course.

“Hopefully he (the suspected shoplifter) is caught.”

