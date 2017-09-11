Sompting woman charged with stealing from businesses

A Sompting admin assistant has been charged with stealing from businesses.

Joanne Nash, also known as Joanne Cullen-Nash, 43, will appear at Worthing Magistrates Court on October 10.

Ms Nash, of Hillside Road, Sompting, was the subject of a police appeal last week.

She was arrested and charged with three counts of theft from businesses.

According to police, in July 2014 cash was taken from the wages office of a food distributor in Avis Way, Newhaven. The following month cash was taken from a dentist’s office in Meeching Way, Newhaven, and in July the following year a further sum was taken from the office of a letting agency in West Worthing.

The total amount taken from these businesses is £1850, police say.