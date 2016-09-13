Support for petition to install CCTV in Homefield Park following attacks

A petition to install CCTV at Homefield Park in Worthing has gained almost 450 signatures since it was started following an attack in which a man was allegedly hit over the head with a glass bottle.

Grant Verrall, 28, from Shoreham, said he was walking through the park alone at around 9pm on Wednesday, August 31, with his road bike when ‘out of nowhere’ he was repeatedly hit around the back of the head with a bottle, leaving him with seven or eight wounds to the top of his head, bruising and cuts on his face.

He said he was surrounded by a group of 15 teenagers, who he estimates were between 13 and 18 years old.

“They were trying to really seriously injure me,” he said. “I work in hospitality in the town and I’ve seen fights before. This wasn’t a fight. It was completely unfair, I had done nothing to provoke it.

“This was just mindless violence. I am really, really lucky to be honest.

“The most frustrating bit is that they will get away with it.”

Mr Verrall said he believed that, had CCTV been installed, it could have been used by police as evidence.

“Something needs to be done,” he said. “People feel strongly about this – they are disgusted. Lots of families don’t want their kids in the park.”

Sussex Police said they had advised Mr Verrall that his report will be filed pending any further information coming to light.

Paul Saunders, from Dorchester, started the petition after his young niece was also attacked in the park.

Diane Cross, from Worthing, signed the petition on change.org. She said: “As a local resident I would like to feel this park is safe.

“With the recent incidents I am not relaxed while using the park. If CCTV were present, I also would love police patrolling, I would be reassured and feel safer.”

To sign the petition, visit change.org

