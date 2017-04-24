Teenage boy suffers head injuries in ‘unprovoked assault’

A 17-year-old boy suffered head injuries when he was attacked from behind in what appears to have been an unprovoked assault in Worthing, according to police.

Police said he was walking along Montague Street at about 4.10pm on Thursday (April 20) when two men attacked him causing injuries to his head, neck and face. He was treated at the scene by paramedics and had further treatment in hospital.

If you witnessed the assault or have any information about the suspects, please report online at https://sussex.police.uk/contact-us/response-to-appeal/ or call 101 quoting serial 959 of 20/04.

