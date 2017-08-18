Teenager arrested in Lancing

A sixteen-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of causing criminal damage and assaulting a police officer in Lancing, police have confirmed.

Police attended an address in Sompting Road, Lancing, this afternoon (Friday, August 18) after receiving reports of a teenager ‘acting in a violent manner and damaging property’.

Officers arrived on the scene at 12.53pm, police said.

A sixteen year old boy was arrested on suspicion of causing criminal damage and assaulting a police officer, a spokesman said.