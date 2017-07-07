Teenager robbed by three youths on Worthing beach

Police are appealing for witnesses after a 16-year-old boy was forced to hand over his iPhone 6S and Apple wristwatch by three black youths shortly after 5pm on Tuesday (July 4), police said.

According to police, the youths confronted him underneath the pier on Worthing beach and threatened him with a knife.

Police said he was made to clear the memories on both items before the offenders walked away and boarded a taxi outside the Guildbourne Centre.

Although the incident was not reported for 30 minutes, good police work meant that within hours two suspects were detained and the victim’s property was recovered, officers said.

A police spokesman said: “A third suspect remains at large. He is described as black, 5ft 10in, of slim build and with a high top haircut. He was wearing a dark blue navy tee-shirt.

“Anyone who saw anything in the chain of events or who may have other information, especially the identity and whereabouts of the outstanding suspect, is asked to email 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk, report details online or phone 101, quoting serial 1215 of 04/07.

“Alternatively they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

A 19-year-old man and a 14-year-old boy, both from Croydon, were each arrested on suspicion of robbery and after questioning were released under investigation, according to police.