Thieves smash Worthing café window and deli counter with brick

The assistant manager of a Worthing café expressed his disappointment after thieves broke in and stole a charity box.

Josh Earl, who is also a supervisor at Eats Kitchen in Brighton Road, Worthing, said the front window was smashed by a brick which also damaged the deli counter inside.

The thieves then reached in through the window and took around £25 to £30 from the Great Ormond Street Sweet for Life box.

Mr Earl believes the break in took place between 10pm on Tuesday (November 21), and 8am on Wednesday (November 22).

He said: “It is a busy road so we are appealing to anyone who may have seen anything to let us know.

“We know it probably happened after 10pm because that is when the shop next to us closes and they didn’t hear anything.

“It’s just so disappointing that someone felt the need to do this, especially with Christmas approaching. I can see their motive but this money was meant to go to charity.”

Sussex Police asked witnesses to call 101 quoting reference 237 of 22/11.