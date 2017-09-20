Three arrested for offences linked to prostitution

Three people have been arrested for offences linked to prostitution following four house raids in Worthing and Hove on Tuesday (September 19), according to Sussex Police.

Police said a significant amount of cash had also been seized.

Police arrested three people following two raids in Worthing, one in Tarring and one in Hove

A spokesman for Sussex Police said: “A 64-year-old man and a 49-year-old woman, both from Worthing, were arrested on suspicion of acquiring, using or possessing criminal property.

“A 59-year-old man, also from Worthing, was arrested on suspicion of acquiring, using or possessing criminal property and keeping or managing a brothel used for prostitution.

“The two men remained in custody on Wednesday morning (September 20) for further questioning.

“A 49-year-old woman, from Worthing, was arrested on suspicion of acquiring, using or possessing criminal property but was subsequently released without charge.”

Police said the warrants in Ham Road and Selden Road, in Worthing, South Street, in Tarring, and Blatchington Road, Hove, were part of an intelligence-led operation aimed at targeting those engaged in organised crime relating to the trafficking of women for the purpose of sexual exploitation.

A Sussex Police spokesman added: “In addition to the arrests, a number of women, believed to be working as prostitutes have been identified and Sussex Police are working closely with other agencies including the Adur and Worthing Councils’ Safer Communities Team and local health providers to ensure that they are given the appropriate level of care and support.

“A third man was also arrested on suspicion of paying for services of a prostitute and has been released under investigation.”

Chief Inspector Miles Ockwell, district policing commander for Worthing, Adur and Horsham said: “Yesterday’s operation was the result of a significant amount of planning by many agencies working together to ensure that we could safeguard those we believe to be at risk of exploitation.

“We will continue to focus on targeting those who are engaged in organised crime and who gain from the exploitation of vulnerable people.”

If you have any concerns or if you have been affected by a similar case please report online or call 101 and arrange to speak officers in confidence.