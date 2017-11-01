Tributes paid to Worthing murder victim

The family of a man found dead in Worthing have described him as ‘big in heart’ and have said his death was ‘totally unnecessary’.

Stephen Frith was discovered dead at a flat in Tarring Road shortly before 5.30pm on Friday (27 October).

The 58-year-old was found alone at his home and enquiries have led to a murder investigation being launched, police said.

His family said: “We are devastated at the loss of Stephen and the manner of his passing.

“For a man small in stature but big in heart, always helpful to others, this was a totally unnecessary death.

“We hope that someone with information will come forward to help the police in their enquiries.”

Detective Chief Inspector Emma Heater, from the Surrey and Sussex Major Crime Team, said: “Stephen was well known in the Worthing area.

“He was a brother and a son and I am appealing for anyone with information about his death to come forward.

Anyone who saw or heard anything suspicious in the area between 7pm last Wednesday (October 25) and 5.25pm on Friday (October 27), or who may have other information, is asked to contact police online or phone 101, quoting Operation Clyde.

Alternatively please visit the Crimestoppers website or contact the independent charity anonymously on 0800 555 111.