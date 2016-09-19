Two arrested after reports of gun in sports ground

Two people have been arrested after police were called to reports of a gun being seen in a recreation ground in Worthing.

Sussex Police said that armed officers attended the Manor Sports Ground in Broadwater Road after being alerted at just after 1.30pm today to someone with what appeared to be an automatic rifle.

An 18-year-old man from Worthing and a 17-year-old boy from Lancing were arrested on suspicion of possessing an imitation firearm in a public place and were in custody on Monday afternoon.

