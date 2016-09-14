Search

Two men attacked and robbed in alleyway

Police seek any witnesses to the robbery which happened on Friday, September 9

Police are appealing for witnesses to a robbery in Littlehampton, where two men were attacked as they took a short cut walk through an alleyway.

