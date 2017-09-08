Two teenagers banned from Worthing town centre

Two teenagers have been banned from associating with each other and from being in Worthing centre for two years as a result of anti-social behaviour in the local area, according to Sussex Police.

Jasmine Shepherd, 18, from Broadwater Road, Worthing, and Ellie Taylor, 19, from King’s Road, Lancing, were both given a Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) by Worthing magistrates after the court heard they had been intimidating the local community.

A spokesman for Sussex Police said: “The Adur and Worthing Safer Communities Partnership has been focusing on the behaviour of the pair who have committed assaults, intimidated people in public and targeted vulnerable people.

“The order has also banned the pair from Worthing seafront and shopping precincts, and from socialising together.

“However, Taylor is permitted into the excluded areas if accompanied by a person nominated in the order.”

Chief Inspector Miles Ockwell, district police commander for Adur and Worthing, said: “These two women have been causing a lot of trouble in the area for a long time.

“We were aware that many in the local community were subjected to mindless and random acts of violence and intimidation by Taylor and Shepherd.

“They would often prey on the vulnerable and would cause trouble on a regular basis.

“This order should have a significant positive impact in Worthing town centre and in Lancing where we are focusing on addressing anti-social behaviour.

“I hope that this sends out a clear message to the local community that Sussex Police, Adur and Worthing District Council and our partners within the Safer Communities Partnership do not condone this behaviour and will work in partnership to use our legal power in order to address it.”

If anyone sees Taylor or Shepherd together, or unaccompanied in the town centre, seafront or shopping areas, then contact police by calling 101.