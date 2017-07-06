Two Worthing men convicted of drink-driving in summer crackdown

Two Worthing men, a man from Southwick and a man from Wick are among the first 39 motorists convicted as part of the police’s summer crackdown on drink and drug-drivers.

John Nuttal, 69, retired, of Arundel Road, Worthing, was arrested in Colombia Drive, Durrington, on 16 June and charged with driving with 75mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath in his system, police said.

At Worthing Magistrates’ Court on 4 July, he was disqualified from driving for 18 months, according to police.

He was also ordered to pay a £185 fine, £85 costs and a £30 victim surcharge, police said.

In a seperate incident, Peter Blackwood, 46, a technician, of Chippers Close, Worthing, was arrested in Palatine Road, Goring, on 3 June and charged with driving with 44mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath in his system, police confirmed.

At Worthing Magistrates’ Court on 20 June, he was disqualified from driving for 12 months, said police, and was also ordered to pay a £73 fine, £60 costs and a £30 victim surcharge.

A man from Southwick is also among those convicted.

Dennis May, 66, retired, of Summersdeane, Southwick, was arrested in Old Shoreham Road, Southwick, on 18 June and charged with driving with 87mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath in his system, according to police.

At Worthing Magistrates’ Court on 4 July, he was disqualified from driving for 22 months, ordered to pay a £85 fine, £85 costs and a £30 victim surcharge, said police.

Herman Kaarmann, 51, a packer, of Gratwicke Drive, Wick, was arrested in Aldwick Road, Bognor Regis, on 23 June, and charged with driving with 111mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath in his system and driving with no licence, confirmed police.

At Crawley Magistrates’ Court on 26 June, he was disqualified from driving for 28 months, a spokesman said.

He was also ordered to carry out 150 hours of unpaid work, and pay a £65 fine, £85 costs and a £85 victim surcharge, added the spokesman.

“People in Sussex can text officers on 65999 with the details of people they suspect of drink or drug-driving, or visit the Operation Crackdown website,” the spokesman said.

Alternatively, you can visit the Crimestoppers website or contact the independent charity anonymously on 0800 555 111.

If you know someone is driving while over the limit or after taking drugs, call 999, police said.