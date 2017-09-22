UPDATE: Arrests after police break into Worthing flat

Police have forced their way into a flat in Chapel Road and arrested a man on suspicion of false imprisonment.
Officers were called today after a member of the public raised concerns for the people in the flat.
They arrived at 10.39am and found the caller trying to get into the building.
A spokesman for Sussex Police said: “Due to concerns for the safety of the occupants, police forced entry and arrested a 25-year-old man from Worthing on suspicion of false imprisonment and a 63-year-old man from Lancing was arrested on suspicion of common assault.”
Both men remained in custody on Friday afternoon.
