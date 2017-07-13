UPDATE: Man with sword ‘was not shot with rubber bullet’

Sussex Police has quashed rumours that the man with the sword in yesterday’s siege was shot with a rubber bullet.
A seven-hour armed siege in Rochester Close, Durrington, came to an end at around 7.15pm yesterday when the 26-year-old man was arrested by police. Click here for the full story.
Shouts and loud thuds could be heard by residents shortly before the siege ended – and rumours began to circulate on social media that the man had been subdued by police firing a rubber bullet at him.
But a police spokesman said: “We can confirm we used a taser on the man, because he was non-compliant.”
The man has been arrested on suspicion of affray, but police said he has not been charged yet.
