UPDATE: Man with sword ‘was not shot with rubber bullet’

Sussex Police has quashed rumours that the man with the sword in yesterday’s siege was shot with a rubber bullet.

A seven-hour armed siege in Rochester Close, Durrington, came to an end at around 7.15pm yesterday when the 26-year-old man was arrested by police. Click here for the full story.

Residents in Rochester Close, Durrington, moments before the siege was over. Picture: Eddie Mitchell

Shouts and loud thuds could be heard by residents shortly before the siege ended – and rumours began to circulate on social media that the man had been subdued by police firing a rubber bullet at him.

But a police spokesman said: “We can confirm we used a taser on the man, because he was non-compliant.”

The man has been arrested on suspicion of affray, but police said he has not been charged yet.

The final moments of the armed siege in Rochester Close, Durrington yesterday. Picture: Eddie Mitchell

Chief Inspector Miles Ockwell speaking to reporters James Butler and Michael Drummond

The final moments of the armed siege in Rochester Close, Durrington yesterday. Picture: Eddie Mitchell