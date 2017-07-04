UPDATE: Missing Lancing teenager found safe

A missing teenager, who had been staying in Lancing, has been found safe, police have confirmed.
Alanah James was reported missing on Wednesday (June, 28).
The 16-year-old was found in South London safe yesterday evening (July, 4), said police.
