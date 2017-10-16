UPDATE: Police hunt man after watches snatched through smashed store window

A smash and grab theft in which watches were stolen from a Worthing town centre store has prompted a police investigation.

Staff at Pandora jewellers in Montague Street arrived at work this morning to find one of their windows had been smashed.

Store manager Harley Hoad said no members of staff were hurt in the incident and the store remains open as normal.

A spokesman for Sussex Police said: “Just after 2am on Monday October 16 a display window at Pandora jewellers was smashed with a stone, and a number of watches were taken.

“A man described as being in his 30s, about 5ft 7ins and wearing all dark clothing was seen to run off in the direction of Liverpool Gardens.”

Members of the public who saw anything suspicious should call police on 101.