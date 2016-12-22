UPDATE: Witness appeal after man stabbed in arm in Worthing

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was stabbed in the arm in a Worthing street, a police spokesperson has said.

The man walked into a shop in Montague Street at 7.20pm yesterday (Wednesday, December 21) holding his arm, the spokesperson said.

Staff called for an ambulance and the man was taken to hospital for treatment to his injury, according to the spokesperson.

Police are investigating the possibility that the man was involved in an altercation with three young men in the area shortly before the incident, the spokesperson said.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information is asked to email 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk or call 101 quoting serial 1230 of 22/12.

