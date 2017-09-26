VIDEO: Detonator from the Second World War found in Worthing

A bomb disposal unit was called to Worthing after a Second World War switch detonator was found under the pier yesterday evening (Monday, September 25).

A resident had discovered the switch detonator while digging under Worthing pier for fishing weights, according to police.

The bomb disposal unit at Worthing police station

He brought the device into Worthing Police Station in Chatsworth Road at just before 6.10pm.

The front office of the station was closed as a precaution and the Explosive Ordnance Disposal unit was called, as it was believed the device was live, said police.

The bomb disposal unit arrived at the scene at 9.05pm and took the detonator away, according to police.

