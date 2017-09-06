Wanted Worthing man is arrested

A wanted Worthing man, who fell from a roof when attempting to evade officers yesterday, has now been arrested, police said.

Matthew Johnson, 25, was wanted for failing to appear at court for trial on assault charges, police said.

He was arrested at an address in Broadwater Road, Worthing, yesterday afternoon (Tuesday, September 5) during a police search, shortly after he had been spotted in the same street by someone who recognised him, police said.

During the arrest, Johnson broke his ankle when he fell from a flat roof when attempting to evade officers, according to a police spokesman.

He is currently receiving hospital treatment for the injury, the spokesman confirmed.

Johnson was wanted on a court arrest warrant after he fled Lewes Crown Court on Tuesday, May 9, where he was due to stand trial on charges of serious offences against a woman, police said.

The charges including grievous bodily harm with intent by allegedly throwing ammonia in her face and sexual assault, said police.