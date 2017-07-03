Wanted Worthing man suspected of committing grievous bodily harm

Police are looking for a Worthing man, wanted on recall to prison, who is also suspected of committing grievous bodily harm.

Lewis Miller, 41, is wanted on recall to prison for breaching the terms of his licence, according to police.

​Miller, who has links to Worthing, is described by police as black, 5ft 8ins, of muscular build, with dark brown hair and brown eyes.

Police are also investigating a dispute at a flat in Tarring Road, Worthing, at 8.45pm on Wednesday (28 June).

In a dispute with another man, a 38-year-old man suffered a fractured skull and eye socket and cuts at 8.45pm on Wednesday (28 June), a police spokesperson confirmed.

He was treated in hospital for his injuries.

The spokesperson said: “If you see Miller, do not approach him.

“Ring police on 999 or if you have any information about his whereabouts report online quoting Operation Gryffindor.”