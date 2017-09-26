White van seen as gunshots heard in Patching

A farmer who heard gunshots in Patching alerted police to tell them about a suspicious white van he saw.

The farmer heard a total of three gun shots coming from farm land in Selden Lane on Monday, September 11.

Afer hearing the first two shots he saw a white van and approached it.

As he moved towards the van a third shot was fired.

Police officers were called to the area at about 1.25pm.

A Sussex Police spokesman confirmed officers made checks in the area but nothing was found.

Did you see what happened or hear the gunshots?

Or did you see a white van in the Patching area at the time of the incident?

Contact police by calling 101 and quoting serial 0532 of 11/09.

Alternatively members of the public can report information on the Sussex Police website: www.sussex.police.uk/contact-us/response-to-appeal.