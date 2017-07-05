Witness appeal after ‘nasty and unprovoked’ attack in Worthing

Police are appealing for witnesses after an unprovoked attack in Worthing on Saturday left a man in hospital.

A local man in his 50s was assaulted as he walked home from a night out in Parkfield Road at about 12.30am on Saturday (1 July), police said.

The victim sustained injuries to his head and body, which required hospital treatment, according to a spokesman.

Police believe the same suspects may have been involved in other incidents of disorder which occurred close to West Worthing railway station around the same time.

Police Constable Greg Brown said: “This was a particularly nasty and unprovoked attack on a man who was walking back alone after a night out.

“Please get in touch if you witnessed any violence or disorderly behaviour near to West Worthing railway station in the early hours of Saturday.”

A 25-year-old man of no fixed address was arrested on suspicion of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and two counts of assaulting a police officer, police confirmed.

He was questioned and released under investigation pending further enquiries, a spokesman said.

Anyone with any information is asked to report it online quoting serial 66 of 01/07.

Alternatively, visit the Crimestoppers website or contact the independent charity anonymously on 0800 555 111.