Witness appeal after ‘unprovoked’ attack

Police are appealing for witnesses to an assault on a 22-year-old man from Shoreham-by-Sea, during the early hours of Friday morning (December 23).

The 22-year-old was attacked on Coronation Green, High Street, between ten and 20 minutes after midnight while walking home from a pub with a friend, police said.

He sustained cuts to the head and was taken to hospital for treatment, police confirmed.

At the time some 12 men and several women had gathered in the Coronation Green area, near to the Adur footbridge.

PC Dave Slade said: “This is being treated as a hate crime and was totally unprovoked.

“The victim was set upon by a number of youths and was punched and kicked to the floor in a sustained attack.”

If anyone was in the area at the time and saw what happened, please email 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk quoting serial 22 of 23/12.

Alternatively people can report online via https://sussex.police.uk/contact-us/response-to-appeal/ or call 101.

Details can also be passed to the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111 or visiting www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

