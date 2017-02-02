Witness appeal after woman assaulted in Shoreham

Concerned police have issued an appeal for witnesses after reports that a woman was assaulted in Eastern Avenue, Shoreham, yesterday.

Officers are particularly interested to hear from anyone who was in McDonald’s or nearby between 12.50pm and 1.05pm on Wednesday, February 1, a spokesperson said.

Sussex Police have confirmed a man is helping them with enquiries but remain keen to speak to anyone with information.

Any witnesses should report online at https://sussex.police.uk/contact-us/response-to-appeal/ quoting serial 598 of 01/02.

