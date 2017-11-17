Witness appeal after woman 'glassed' outside Shoreham pub

A woman was struck in the face with a glass object during a disturbance outside a Shoreham pub, in which up to 20 people are thought to have been involved, police said.

The incident took place shortly before 11.30pm outside the Royal George Pub in Upper Shoreham Road, Shoreham, on Saturday (November, 11).

The victim, 36, from Shoreham, was taken to hospital where she required stitches to a wound on her forehead, according to police.

A 23-year-old local man was arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm and has since been released under investigation while enquiries continue, police confirmed.

Police are keen to speak to witnesses and in particular anyone who may have CCTV, dash cam or mobile phone images of the incident.

Anyone with information about the attack is asked to contact police online or call 101, quoting serial 1406 of 11/11.

Alternatively, please visit the Crimestoppers website or contact the independent charity anonymously on 0800 555 111.