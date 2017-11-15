Witness appeal after Worthing home burgled

A diabetic blood testing kit was among items stolen from a house in Worthing on Monday (November, 13), according to police.

The burglary took place between 5.20pm and 9pm at a property in Hythe Road, police said.

Two laptops, cash and bank cards were also stolen.

PC David Slade said: “Some force must have been used in order to gain entry to the property, and there would have been some loud noises including the breaking of glass.

“We’d like to hear from anyone who heard or saw anything suspicious in the area around the time.”

Anyone with any information is asked to report it online or call 101 quoting serial 1469 of 13/11.

Alternatively, you can visit the Crimestoppers website or contact the independent charity anonymously on 0800 555 111.