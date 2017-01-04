Witnesses sought to New Year’s Eve burglary

Police are appealing for witnesses following a burglary in Hillside Road, Lancing on New Year’s Eve.

Police said the house was broken into some time between 1.30pm on Saturday (December 31) and 10.15am on Sunday (January 1).

It is believed access was gained through a kitchen window around the back of the property.

A number of items were stolen including a black jewellery box containing costume jewellery, two rectangular cash tins containing around £30 and a Fossil analogue watch described as brushed chrome with a blue face and a link strap and catch, according to police.

PC Chris Finch said: “We’d like to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time and who saw anything suspicious.”

Witnesses can email 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk quoting reference 758 of 01/01, report online via https://sussex.police.uk/contact-us/response-to-appeal/ or call 101.

