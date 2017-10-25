Woman charged with fraudulently asking for money on the street

A woman sought by police on suspicion of fraudulently asking for money in the street, claiming her car has broken down, was arrested on Monday and charged.

Andrea Thorne, 31, of no fixed address is charged with four offences of fraud by false representation and two breaches of a Criminal Behaviour Order.

She pleaded not guilty and will appear at Brighton Magistrates Court on December 20.

Three of the fraud offences are alleged to have happened in Brighton, and one is alleged to have happened in Worthing, between March and July this year.