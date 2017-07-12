Police are searching for a Worthing man wanted on recall to prison.

Graham Keeley, 36, from Worthing, was released from prison on Thursday, June 29, with licence conditions which he has failed to adhere to, a police spokesman said.

Police describe him as white, about 5ft 7ins, of stocky build, with a shaved head and brown eyes.

Keeley, who was originally jailed for a burglary offence, is also known to have links to the Eastbourne area, according to the spokesman.

Anyone who sees him, call 999 or report it online quoting serial 557 of 04/07

Alternatively, visit the Crimestoppers website or contact the independent charity anonymously on 0800 555 111