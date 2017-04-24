Worthing woman breaks wrist after lorry ‘knocks her over car bonnet’

Sussex Police said a Worthing woman suffered a broken wrist after she was knocked over the bonnet of her car by a lorry that did not stop.

The woman had just got out of her Renault Scenic in Nevill Road, close to the junction with The Gallops, in Lewes, around 9.15am last Wednesday, when she was struck by the lorry.

She was knocked over the bonnet of her car and fell to the ground. According to police, the vehicle, described as large and silver, did not stop and continued on its journey southwards, towards the prison crossroads.

Witnesses or anyone with information is asked to report it online to police at www.sussex.police.uk/contact-us/response-to-appeal/ or call 101 quoting serial 1387 of 19/04.