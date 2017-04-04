Cycling club’s thumbs up for new green light

Angmering Cycling Club has welcomed the refurbishments of traffic lights in Worthing.

The Mill Road and Grand Avenue junction now has a safety feature that allows cyclists to move across the junction in advance of other traffic called an ‘early release mechanism’, where they get a green light in advance of other traffic.

This allows cyclists to clear the junction before the other traffic is allowed to start moving with their own green light.

This new system was welcomed at the weekend by Angmering Cycling Club, who number more than 150 members, many of them commuters as well as club cyclists.

Club chairman Mike Watson said: “Our club cyclists welcome this new traffic light system that West Sussex County Council have invested in which will assist cyclists to have safer journeys and we look forward to seeing more of these initiatives which will assist safe cycling in the county.”

