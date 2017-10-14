Decision due on Luxor flats proposal in Lancing

An iconic former cinema building in Lancing, dating back to the 1940s, could be converted into 12 flats and commercial space if councillors give the go ahead on Monday (October 16).

The planning application for the long-vacant site, submitted by Luxor Properties Limited in conjunction with Clive Hawkins Architects, has been recommended for approval.

The development will include mostly studios and one bedroom flats.

There will be no affordable housing provision, instead developers will pay an affordable housing contribution.

The four existing parking spaces at the back of the site will be retained.

The planning assessment states that the refurbishment of the Luxor nameplate and other architectural features could be secured as a condition of planning permission, noting that the building is a ‘well-loved local landmark’.

Similar conversions were approved in 2003 and 2007 but never constructed.

It was almost destroyed by a fire in August last year.

The Adur Planning Committee will make their decision at the Shoreham Centre at 7pm on Monday.