Delays expected as Southern Water plans to repair sinkhole

Southern Water has apologised for any inconvenience which may be caused by repair work of a sinkhole in South Street, Tarring.

Southern Water is expected to begin repair work on the sinkhole on Friday (January 20) and hope the work will take one day to complete.

The sinkhole was first repaired in 2015 before it had to be repaired again in August 2016. The hole has now reappeared causing concern for motorists.

Worthing Town Crier Bob Smytherman reported it to Southern Water saying the sinkhole in South Street was ‘getting worse’ and is ‘worrying for Stagecoach buses’.

A spokesman for Southern Water said: “We’ve been working hard with the council to secure a permit to carry out this vital work and we are pleased to say we now have the go ahead to start the repair in South Street on January 20 (Friday). Work is expected to take just one day.

“As the work will be taking place so close to the railway crossing, we’ll be using a priority system for traffic management to carry out the repair as safely as possible. We are really sorry for any inconvenience caused.”

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.