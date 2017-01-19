Department store evacuated over fire risk

A department store in Worthing’s town centre has been evacuated due to a potential fire.

West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service sent two crews to Beales in South Street, Worthing after a fire alarm in the building was set off at around 1.30pm today.

The building was evacuated while fire crews investigated a reported smell of burning in the first floor retail area.

A spokesperson for the fire service said they could not comment on how long the evacuation would take.

An eyewitness spoke to the store’s staff, who confirmed what the fire service had said but added that there ‘didn’t seem to be any signs of an actual fire’.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Beales in Worthing has been evacuated. Picture: Sam Woodman

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.