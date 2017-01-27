Detached chalet-style home

This detached chalet-style property which is pleasantly situated within the prestigious private Ham Manor estate, just to the south of Angmering village.

The property, in East Drive, is particularly spacious and very versatile including a ground floor master bedroom with en-suite bathroom.

There is a large spacious galleried entrance hall and landing which creates a very bright entrance to the property.

The accommodation comprises an entrance hall, double-aspect lounge, dining room, good-size L-shaped kitchen/breakfast room, utility room, cloakroom, rear lobby, ground floor master bedroom with en-suite bathroom, guest bedroom with en-suite shower room, two further bedrooms and family bathroom.

Outside there are good-size established gardens and double-width private drive leading to a double-width garage with twin garage doors. In addition there are extra twin parking spaces.

The property is offered for sale with no onward chain and does require a certain amount of modernising and therefore allows a purchaser to refurbish in their own style.

Ham Manor is a private estate with gated entrance and is best accessed from Station Road to the south of Angmering village.

The prestigious private Ham Manor Golf Club and course is situated within the estate and is a very popular reason that people live within the Ham Manor estate.

Price £675,000 Freehold.

For more information, or to arrange a viewing, contact Hawke and Metcalfe, 104 The Street, Rustington, BN16 3NJ. Telephone 01903 850450 or email: sales@hawkemetcalfe.co.uk