Detached country house in a picturesque downland village

This extremely comfortable and well-appointed detached country house is situated on the edge of the picturesque downland village of West Marden in the South Downs National Park.

A well-maintained garden backs onto farmland with far-reaching views over the downs towards Uppark House.

There is a pub within walking distance and nearby Compton village with its village shop/tea room just over a mile away.

The larger centres of Petersfield and Chichester are six and seven miles away respectively with rail services to London.

The accommodation comprises a galleried reception hall, cloakroom, sitting room, conservatory, dining room, study, kitchen/breakfast room, rear lobby on the ground floor, galleried landing, bedroom one with bathroom en-suite, two further bedrooms and bathroom on the first floor.

Outside, there is a gravelled drive provides ample room for parking and an attached double garage.

The mature gardens are well hedged and fenced, backing onto paddocks and farmland.

Guide Price £925,000 Freehold.

For further information on this property or for an appointment to view please contact Stride and Son on (01243) 782626.