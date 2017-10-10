Developers reveal plans for homes in West Sompting

A public exhibition gave residents a chance to find out more about developers’ plans to build 520 homes in West Sompting.

Dozens of residents filled the Harriet Johnson Centre in Loose Lane, Sompting, today to quiz representatives from Persimmon Homes and the Sompting Estate Trustees about their proposals for the land – which include a mix of homes and open spaces.

A map of the site. From the exhibition documents

The exhibition detailed access plans for the site, which is split into two areas north and south of West Street.

The northern area will be accessed via a priority junction from the western side of Dankton Lane, according to the exhibition documents.

The southern area of the site will be accessed from both West Street and Loose Lane.

West Street will be re-aligned as part of a traffic calming scheme, with priority given into the site and westbound traffic having to give way.

The site will also provide a financial contribution towards improvements to the A27.

Walking and cycling facilities will be improved and a residential travel plan will be developed for the site, which will promote sustainable travel to reduce the number of car trips.

Surface water drainage at the site will be managed by swales and dry attenuation ponds, which will also accomodate additional rainfall and flash floods.

The proposal includes sports pitches, natural habitats for wildlife and a community engagement area.

Developers hope to submit a planning application to Adur District Council this Autumn, after feedback on the scheme has been collected from residents.

The proposed application will consist of a hybrid application, which will include an outline application for the full site, and a detailed application for the first 100 new homes.

These first homes will include a range of housing types – from one and two bed apartments to two to four bed houses.

If the application is approved by the council, the developers hope work could start on the site by spring or summer next year.

The land at West Sompting is one of two greenfield sites allocated for housing in the Adur Local Plan, which has been approved by a government inspector.

Residents are being encouraged to submit feedback on the proposal for the site before Tuesday, October 24.

Speaking to the Herald at the exhibition, resident Julie Card said one of her main worries was the effect the development would have on existing traffic. She said: “They haven’t even looked at the traffic on West Street and the A27.

“It’s going to be horrendous. And that’s just one of my concerns.

Lyn Collin agreed: “The traffic is dangerous as it is already.

“You do need housing, but you can’t have it here – not until they sort out the roads.”

Residents Neil Wilson said there needed to be a second entrance and exit onto the southern site, to avoid increasing pressure on West Street.

He said the development would increase the strain on infrastructure – with local schools not big enough to deal with the increase in demand and residents already struggling to get appointments at the doctor’s surgery and the dentists.

“They really haven’t thought this through,” he said.

To give your feedback on the plans, contact landatwestsompting@turley.co.uk or call 0207 851 4033.