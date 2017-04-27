Did you see the collision that put an elderly man in the hospital?

Are you the only person who can explain how a 71-year-old man received serious head injuries in a collision?

Police looking into a collision between a cyclist and a car in Teville Road on Saturday want to speak to a specific driver who may have important information.

Emergency services were called just after 7.30am and found the cyclist, a 71-year-old man from Worthing, had sustained a serious head injury.

He was taken to the Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton where he remains in a critical condition.

The road was closed for several hours but reopened at about 10.30am.

Sergeant Richard Hornsey, of the Sussex Police serious collision investigation unit, said: “We are appealing for the driver of a light-coloured estate car that was travelling west on Teville Road and turned right at the roundabout into South Farm Road towards the level crossing to contact us.

“We believe this person may have important information in this case.”

The driver and anyone else who may have knowledge of the incident is asked to contact Sussex Police online, email collision.appeal@sussex.pnn.police.uk or phone 101, quoting Operation Portsmouth.

