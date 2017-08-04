Dog show supports two animal charities

A dog show has raised more than £1,500 for animal charities.

Findon Valley’s fourth Fun Dog Show saw 100 dogs registered by their owners to compete in any or some of the seven classes to win the much coveted ‘Best in Show’ Trophy. Once the top six dogs were shortlisted for each class, the ‘Best in Class’ winners got together for the two judges – Pat Eves, a local resident who came up with the idea of a local dog show in 2014, and Russell Akehurst, dog warden of Adur & Worthing Councils – to decide on ‘Best in Show’.

Laurie Servante was pleased to hear that Poppet, a Staffordshire Bull Terrier already judged number one in the Rescue Class, was announced ‘Best in Show’.

Laurie said: “I brought my two pet dogs along to the show, Dolly who was entered in ‘Best Puppy’ (and won) and Poppet so you can imagine how I felt when Pat mentioned her name as ‘Best in Show’! Although we have lived in the Valley for a few years, this was the first time we went to the dog show and we were very impressed how well it was organised with lots of activities going on during the judging. Poppet is coming up to eight years old this August and we’ve had her for around four years now. She had a dreadful start to her life and when we saw her, we decided to give her a forever home and she settled quickly, responding well to the love and attention she received. Poppet became a Sussex Caring Pet and soon became well-liked by people in local nursing homes, that also helped her in the longer term. So Poppet’s win as ‘Best in Show’ is the cherry on the icing on the cake. We will see if her sister Dolly can win again as Prettiest Bitch in next year’s show!”

A record breaking £1,600 was raised at this year’s Fun Dog Show, to be donated to Paws Animal Sanctuary and Sussex Pet Rescue. The event was organised by a group of local friends who are dog owners and enthusiasts, supported by the Findon Valley Residents’ Association. Sponsorship from local businesses was secured, supporting prizes, rosettes, and courses.

Pat Eves said: “My idea of a dog show in Findon Valley was swiftly taken up by the FVRA in 2014, helping us with liability insurance, liaison with Worthing Council to use The Gallops and the publicity we needed. It’s all about fun for everyone and their pet dogs, with our own team working together to ensure a friendly and enjoyable show. We had the help of Friends of the Vale School to have a children’s area. We also had Eats and Treats from King’s Parade providing food and refreshments, some stalls and charity stands, a ferret demonstration, a balloon count in a Suzuki Swift and much more to keep others entertained.

“Ian Hart was invited to be our MC so that meant he could keep everyone informed what was going on in the Show Ring and elsewhere in his special humorous way. We hope to have Sunday, June 24, 2018 as the date for our next show so do visit our website www.findonvalleydogshow.co.uk to keep updated and read the results of this year’s charity event, the many business sponsors and a profile of our friendly team of dog enthusiasts, who have worked exceptionally hard to make the show happen every year.”

