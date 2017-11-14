Dog walker to represent Worthing at beauty pageant

A dog walker will be getting glammed up to represent Worthing at a UK beauty pageant.

Megan Novak will be competing as Miss Worthing Galaxy at the Miss Galaxy event.

The 28-year-old, of Ashacre Lane, West Worthing, will compete in the tenth anniversary of the beauty pageant in March.

Before then, she needs to secure a sponsor to help fund her bid.

She said: “My days are the furthest away from glamorous as you can get and the chance to have a glamorous day and represent Worthing is a dream come true. I just need some sponsors, it can be one sponsor or split between more.”

Megan’s dog walking business is called Dogs on the Downs. She started it after she rescued her dog Cocoa from Greece almost four years ago.