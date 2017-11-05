Donations enable crucial minibus purchase

The community has come together to support a Worthing based charity.

Donations from The Thomas Beecham Club, The Percy Bilton Charity, The Bernard Sunley Foundation, Swift Garage and the people of the local community, have enabled Guild Care to purchase a new minibus called Swift.

Guild Care delivers more than 20 different community day services to people living in Worthing and the surrounding areas, meeting their needs and reducing social isolation. Vital to the charity’s work work is Guild Care’s Community Transport scheme which ensures everyone has the opportunity to access the services. Last year Guild Care’s drivers – 27 of which are volunteers – made 14,000 passenger journeys to and from services.

Suzanne Millard, Guild Care’s CEO, said “Social isolation and loneliness is a widely recognised concern in our local community and Guild Care really appreciates this financial support which enables us to deliver our services. The new minibus will be crucial in helping to reduce social isolation and loneliness in the elderly by aiding access to our many day services. Users of our services experience enhanced quality of life through cognitive therapies, health treatments and social activities.”