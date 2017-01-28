Driver rushed to hospital with serious injuries following two car crash

A driver has been rushed to hospital after suffering serious injuries in a crash this afternoon (January 28).

Police said two vehicles collided on the A29 Stane Street in Adversane, opposite the Blacksmiths Arms, at about 3.45pm.

Paramedics also attended and treated both drivers at the scene.

Officers said one suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries and was rushed to hospital. The other sustained minor injuries.

Firefighters were also called after fuel spilled out the vehicles onto the road.

The road has been closed while emergency services deal with the incident.

