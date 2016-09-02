Driver seen fleeing town centre collision

A driver is reported to have fled the scene of a collision in Lyndhurst Road earlier today.

Police were called at around 9.30am this morning following an incident involving two cars near Worthing town centre.

Picture: Eddie Mitchell

One car appears to have collided with the back of the other outside The Corner House pub by the North Street roundabout.

One of the drivers was reported to have run away from the scene.

He is described as white, about 35-years-old with short brown hair and was wearing a dark blue jumper and shorts.

There were no reported injuries and police are investigating.

Witnesses can email 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk or call 101 quoting reference 359 of 02/09.

