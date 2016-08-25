Driver who died named as Arundel school helper

The woman who sustained serious injuries when her car was in collision with a lorry on the B2139 at Houghton Hill, Houghton, near Amberley, last month, has died in hospital.

She has been named as 77-year-old Mary Sherlock, of Fern Road, Storrington. Mrs Sherlock served as treasurer of the village hall and ran a ballet school in the village for many years.

She also helped at St Philip’s Catholic Primary School in Arundel.

Mrs Sherlock was driving her Toyota Avensis west when it was in collision with an eastbound articulated lorry near the George and Dragon pub, just after 3.20pm on Monday, July 18.

She was flown by the air ambulance to Southampton General Hospital where she remained in critical condition, and sadly died in the early hours of Friday, August 19.

The lorry driver, a 69-year-old man from Liss, Hampshire, was not injured.

The road was closed for five hours for investigations and for the HGV to be removed.

Mary’s husband, Steven Sherlock, said; “Mary was a respected member of the Storrington community.

“She was active in organising the music and liturgy at the local Catholic church playing both the piano and organ.”

“She is very much missed by our family and many friends.”

Anyone who saw what happened is asked to contact police by emailing collision.appeal@sussex.pnn.police.uk or calling 101, quoting Operation Sedgebrook.