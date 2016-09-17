Durrington High School PA takes on wing walk challenge

The PA to the deputy headteachers at Durrington High School took part in a wing walk to raise money for charity.

Lisa Edwards was strapped onto a five point harness, and flew at speeds of up to 130mph to raise money for The Refugee Council.

Lisa said: “I have raised just over £300, including gift aid, so far.

“My husband bought me a wing walking experience for my 50th birthday this year and I decided to take this opportunity to raise money for charity.

“I completed the wing walk at Damyns Hill in Essex on my wedding anniversary with my husband watching on from below.

“Why this charity? Well, if you stop for a moment and think, how would you feel if you, your family, had absolutely no alternative but to flee your home, your country, and embark on a trek that could cost you your life, your children’s lives, in a desperate attempt to find safety? You would hope that someone out there would be willing to help you because we are all human beings that deserve human kindness regardless of our colour, nationality, race or religion. That is it why.”

To donate to Lisa’s JustGiving page, visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Lisa-Edwards44.

Find out more about the charity at www.refugeecouncil.org.uk.

