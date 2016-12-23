Early morning delivery from London firefighter

London firefighter Odette Wood has made an early morning trip down south to help the homeless.

Surprised by the number of people on the streets outside the capital, Odette wanted to do something to help and raise awareness to encourage the local community to reach out to those in need.

She drove down early this morning from her home in Bedford, bringing boxes of blankets, sleeping bags, new clothes, food, household items and kitchen pans to Worthing Churches Homeless Projects’ Recovery Project in Selden Road, Worthing.

“I even brought Christmas dinner and trimmings, including joints and puddings. My car was full. The young girl I gave them to was so shocked she was emotional,” said Odette.

“As it’s Christmas time, it should be about helping others and at the end of the day, we are all the same, we are all equal, some are just more fortunate than others.

“I see a lot of it in London and see the struggles there as I work there as a firefighter. I didn’t realise it was just as bad down here. This past year, I have been spending time in Worthing and Brighton, and since coming down to Sussex, I have noticed the amount of homeless people and the amount of people who are generally struggling.

“They just want a break and just to feel normal. If I can make a difference to people’s lives, even if it’s just for a day or two then that’s something. Everyone should look at helping and making a difference this time of year, especially as its colder.

“I would like to reach out hoping it will help the local people to be more generous and help those who are struggling. Show a little compassion. Just because someone’s circumstances are different doesn’t mean they deserve it. Sometimes a little help goes a long way to someone. Making someone smile and happy for a day, or just to feel normal, you know you have done something right.”

Odette will be returning around lunchtime on Friday, January 6, to bring around 50 care packages and more blankets to people in Littlehampton and Worthing.

“I will make the trip into both towns and if I see anyone homeless, I will give out the care packages and blankets,” she said.

“I will have plenty left to give to the charity to hand out.”

